Wayne County man's legal woes grow after another arrest, more charges

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County man's legal woes increased this week with yet another arrest and the filing of more criminal charges.

Cody Thomas Hine, 33, of Fountain City, was arrested early Tuesday after he allegedly stole a van belonging to H&R Gutter Service.

About 2:30 a.m., Richmond police reported seeing the Chevrolet Express cargo van at 12th and Main streets traveling at a high rate of speed and nearly striking a police car.

An officer said the van ran multiple red lights as it continued to travel on 12th Street. The vehicle stopped on J Street, where the Fountain City man reportedly got out of the van and began shouting, "Guys, it's me, Cody Hine."

An officer reported he was familiar with Hine "from several previous involvements as a law enforcement officer with the Richmond Police Department."

Hine was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail, where he continued to be held Wednesday under a $10,250 bond.

Several hours after his arrest, he was charged in Wayne Superior Court 2 with auto theft and criminal recklessness, both Level 6 felonies carrying maximum 30-month sentences, and driving without ever receiving a license, a misdemeanor.

Last week, Hine was the defendant in two other cases, also filed in Superior Court 2.

In one, he was charged with auto theft and domestic battery. In the other, he was charged with five counts of intimidation, along with domestic battery and battery resulting in bodily injury.

That auto theft charge stemmed from the theft of a Dodge Journey from outside a Fountain City home on New Year's Eve.

Hine's record includes convictions for crimes including auto theft, battery, domestic battery, false informing, intimidation, possession of meth, residential entry, theft and unlawful possession of a syringe.

