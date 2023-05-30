RICHMOND, Ind. — Two Wayne County men have been arrested on sex-crime charges.

Dustin Michael Miller, 29, of Greensfork, was charged May 12 in Wayne Superior Court 1 with two counts of child molesting, one a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, and the other a Level 4 felony with a maximum 12-year sentence.

Court documents indicate the allegations against Miller stem from events that took place in March 2020.

However, documents, including a probable cause affidavit, were sealed as of Monday and not available for public review.

Miller was arrested last week and continued to be held in the Wayne County jail on Tuesday under a $50,000 bond.

An initial hearing in his case is set for June 5.

Early Friday, Richmond police arrested a local man who had been charged with rape.

The Level 3 felony charge against 18-year-old Theron Beaty-Robertson was filed in March in Wayne Superior Court 2. It alleges the Richmond man committed a sexual assault last December.

Beaty-Robertson was being held in the Wayne County jail under a $25,000 bond. On Friday, he was also charged with resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, in Wayne Superior Court 3.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the rape case remained sealed as of Monday and was not available for public review.

Beaty-Robertson also faces two charges — auto theft and resisting law enforcement — filed in December in another Circuit Court 2 case.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Wayne County men charged with sex crimes