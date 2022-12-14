Wayne County men plead guilty to entering Capitol building during Jan. 6 insurrection

Two Wayne County men who are brothers-in-law and co-workers have pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for entering the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

This is among the images that federal officials say shows Devin Steiner inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Devin Steiner, 40, of Wooster and Adam Miller, 39, of Smithville, recently pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia to parading, demonstrating or picketing at the Capitol building.

They will be sentenced March 9 by Judge Royce Lamberth.

More:Devin Steiner and Adam Miller accused of breaching US Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection

Federal prosecutors agreed to dismiss other misdemeanor charges against both men.

They face up to six months in prison, five years of probation and a $5,000 fine.

Attorney plans to ask for probation for his clients

Andrew Wides, the Akron attorney who represents both men, said he will argue for probation.

Wides said Steiner and Miller were big supporters of former President Donald Trump and went to Washington, D.C. for Trump’s rally that proceeded the storming of the Capitol. He said they ended up “following the herd” into the building but weren’t accused of any damages, violence or theft.

“They didn’t go there with the intention to do any damage or any harm,” Wides said. “The worst things they did were make the trip and be there.”

Wides said Steiner and Miller work together doing home renovations. He said they have no prior criminal records.

Several people in Northeast Ohio charged for insurrection

The two men are among several people in Northeast Ohio who were charged related to the Capitol insurrection.

More:Willoughby woman sentenced to 15 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

On Jan. 6, 2021, a joint session of the U.S. Congress was meeting at the Capitol to certify the vote count of the Electoral College in the 2020 presidential election that Joe Biden won.

Until that day, the certification had never been controversial in American history. But just after 8 a.m., Trump tweeted his repeated allegations of voter fraud ahead his rally planned in Washington D.C. that day.

Story continues

A few hours later, just after noon, Trump addressed the rally and urged the crowd to converge on the nearby Capitol: "We fight. We fight like hell and if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore. So let's walk down Pennsylvania Avenue."

By about 2 p.m., rioters were smashing windows of the Capitol and attacking police, forcing their way inside.

Anonymous tip leads to Wayne County men's arrests

Federal officials said they received an anonymous online tip that Steiner participated in the insurrection and found YouTube footage and surveillance images that showed Steiner and Miller inside the Capitol, according to court documents.

Steiner and Miller were scheduled to go on trial in February.

As part of their plea agreement, Steiner and Miller will be required prior to their sentencings to do an interview with federal investigators and allow them to review their social media accounts for any postings related to the storming of the Capitol.

Both men also will be required to pay $500 in restitution to the architect of the Capitol to help with the $2.73 million in damages to the building, according to court records.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Wayne County men plead guilty to charge related to Jan. 6 insurrection