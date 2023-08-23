Wayne County middle school teacher charged with sexual abuse

A teacher at North Rose-Wolcott Middle School has been accused of sexually abusing a student, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Gill, 33, of Rochester, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors, deputies said. He is accused of "subjecting a student to sexual contact" and inappropriately touching the child.

In a statement from North Rose-Wolcott Central School District, district officials said that Gill was immediately placed on administrative leave in March when district officials first learned of student concerns.

"Upon learning of student concerns, law enforcement was immediately contacted and involved, parents of students interviewed were contacted and the district completed and promptly filed with the New York State Education Department the mandatory moral character report and report of child abuse in an educational setting."

Gill was fired in March, just days after school officials first learned of student concerns related to Gill, following the district's own investigation, school officials said.

"The District is steadfast in taking all actions to keep students safe," the statement read.

Further details about the alleged incident and when it occurred were not released.

Gill was issued an appearance ticket and is expected to answer the charges in Wolcott Village Court at a later date.

Anyone with information about Gill is asked to contact Chief Deputy Croft of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 946-5783.

The district, located in eastern Wayne County, has about 1,200 students, according to the district website. It is about an hour east of Rochester.

