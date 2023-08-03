Wayne County mother faces felony charges over children's school absences

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County mother faces a pair of felony charges over the number of days her children missed school during the 2022-2023 academic year.

Carla Kaye Smith, 35, Centerville, was charged Wednesday in Wayne Superior Court 2 with two counts of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

Smith was also charged with two misdemeanor count of compulsory school attendance violations.

According to an affidavit, last school year — from August 2022 to May 23, 2023 — Smith's child attending Centerville Elementary School missed 124 days out of a total of 180 days of school.

In April and May, the student was absent for 33 of 35 school days.

Joshua Millsaps, a sergeant with the Centerville Police Department, said he advised Smith several times during the school year that if she "did not ensure (the child) was at school that I would file a warrant request with the prosecutor's office."

"This never seemed to motivate Carla to ensure that (the child) went to school," he added.

The court document also alleged that another of Smith's children was enrolled at Centerville Junior High School and missed 75 out of 180 days, and was also tardy 19 times.

The affidavit also said both of the children had failed many of their classes.

Court records reflect no felony convictions for Smith. The Centerville woman has been convicted of misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, conversion and driving while suspended.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Kids' school absences lead to felony counts against Wayne County mom