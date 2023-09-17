Wayne County museum exhibit opens to honor slain Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Historical Museum opened an exhibit Monday in memory of fallen Richmond police K9 Officer Seara Burton.

About 65 people attended the Sept. 11 opening, including Burton's family, her former colleagues, their families, and officers from neighboring police departments.

On Tuesday, the museum opened her exhibit to the public in hopes that it will leave a lasting legacy of Burton for generations to come, and that her name will live on forever.

A memorial is set up at the prayer vigil in honor of fallen RPD K9 Officer Seara Burton in front of the Richmond Municipal Building Sept. 8, 2023, nearly a year after her death.

Kerry George, collections manager for the museum, said the idea for the exhibit began when Burton's mother and stepmother, Jennifer (Jai) and Ami Miller, approached the museum about donating Burton's police car, along with Richmond police Lt. Donnie Benedict and Chief of Police Michael Britt.

"Of course we said yes, absolutely," George said. "She was our neighborhood police officer, and we saw her and her partner a lot around here. That kind of evolved into what are we going to do with this?"

Following Burton's injury and death, the Millers received all kinds of tributes and items, not just from the Richmond community, but from all over the country. Items that they decided to donate to the museum.

"That's really what gave us the idea to recreate essentially what the memorial was at the city building on North Fifth St. and try to make it look as much like that as possible," George said. "People had been coming by and leaving just little tokens for her."

George only had one interaction with Burton, when she warned the museum to evacuate because of a gas leak on the corner of 12th and B streets.

"We would see her cruising around and occasionally pulling people over and bringing the dog out, so she was that fixture in this neighborhood that can be a little rough," she said. "There were a lot of people here who were very affected by her death because she was one of the good ones."

Burton's Aug. 10, 2022, shooting occurred in front of the museum's storage building across the street from the main building, something that personally affected George. She died from her wound 38 days later — Sept. 18, 2022.

"I don't believe that someone, and I don't care who it is, deserves to be killed as they're trying to do their job, whether it's through violence or negligence. That very much upsets me," George said. "The next day, there was still crime scene tape up around our back fence and that affected us all pretty deeply."

George added that she collected some of the crime scene tape while Burton was still fighting for her life, not knowing the response her police car at the city building was going to receive, not knowing whether she was going to make it or not, and not knowing that the yellow police tape — along with the rest of her items — would be donated to the museum.

George said the tape likely will never go out on display because they have so many other items.

When the police car memorial received the response it did, George said she had to "basically beg anyone out there for anything that we could put in our collection."

"My former director and Maggie, who at the time was our education manager, we went to the first vigil that they had, and we saved our candles and put them in the collection," she said. "We saved the brochures from her funeral, just because we didn't know exactly what was going to happen. They hadn't offered the car to us, and I was willing to collect T-shirts, coasters, stickers, anything."

What items were left for Seara?

Some of those tokens brought to Burton's police car included flowers, get-well cards, stuffed animals, wind chimes, hand-drawn pictures and paintings among many others.

In total, the museum has between 100-125 items on display with an additional 25 items that can be rotated through at a given time. Additional items not currently on display that will be rotated in include other large photos and posters, luminara, cards written by school kids, figurines, T-shirts, and more stuffed animals, among other items.

There is also a donation box at the exhibit's location for any member of the community wishing to add something to the exhibit in tribute of Burton.

At Burton's vigil Sep. 8, near the anniversary of her death, the Millers were gifted a large black and white painting of Burton crouching in front of her police badge with her K9, Brev, a two or three-year-old German shepherd provided by Von Liche Kennels in Denver, Indiana, now living in retirement with the Millers. That painting now sits in the exhibit.

One of George's favorite items is a frame of nine $1 bills.

"I first heard about it when I attended Seara's funeral," she said. "Not too terribly long after Seara was shot and she was still fighting in the hospital, a member of our homeless community walked into the police station down at the information desk and said 'We'd like you to have this.'

"It was an envelope and on the front it just said 'People from the street' and it had nine $1 bills in it," George said. "The gasp at the funeral was audible from everyone because you know most of these folks don't know where their next meal is coming from ,and they don't know whether they're going to be dry, soaking wet, cold or too hot.

"Seara cared about the homeless community here and was always checking on people making sure they were OK and had what they needed. It was very difficult for Chief Britt to hand that frame to me when he did and it was very much emotional."

Future plans for the museum

George said that next year, the museum plans a first-responders' exhibit near the end of June, honoring fallen officers and fallen firefighters in all of Wayne County, with items from that exhibit potentially being moved to permanent parts of the museum.

The exhibit is planned to remain open for one year.

As far as Burton's exhibit, that will be on display forever in hopes that her memory will live on and inspire others, kids and adults alike.

Others like the several young girls who took photos with Burton's car, addressed by Mayor Dave Snow in her vigil as "10-15 years from now, we're probably going to have a sudden influx of strong female officers joining our department."

When is the exhibit's hours and cost?

The exhibit is free for the public and is viewable during museum hours between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

It is located in the Harlan Family Community Building, behind the main building of the museum.

The museum is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Visitors can sign a guest book and leave messages that will be periodically shared with Burton's family.

