Wayne County has a plan to put buggy lanes on 4 1/2 miles of Kidron Road

About 4 1/2 miles of Kidron Road will have buggy lanes constructed on both sides with the majority of the funding coming from a Rebuilding American grant if the application is approved.

The Wayne County commissioners approved applying for the funding at a recent meeting. The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant would fund nearly $25 million of the estimated $28.9 million cost.

The lanes would be built between state Route 241 and Berger Road.

For the remainder of the cost the Ohio Department of Transportation would cover about $3.5 million and the Amish Steering Committee will kick in $500,000.

Also at a recent meeting, commissioners approved renewing the Wayne County Sheriff's Office litter control grant through the Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Joint Solid Waste Management District.

The $95,000 grant continues through Dec. 31 and helps pay for cleanup of illegal dumping.

"You'll have many occasions where there are illegal dumps on the road, such as couches, tires, etc." Ryan Koster, a captain at the Sheriff's Office, said.

Commissioners also approved two service agreements with OneEighty.

One addresses mental health services at the Wayne County Justice Center at $320 a day. The other authorizes $30,000 for chemical addiction and dependency education and therapy at the Justice Center.

In other action on Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, commissioners:

Approved a resolution to submit an application to the United States Department of Agriculture for its Conservation Easement Agricultural Land Easements Program, which works with farmers and ranchers to improve and protect land, soil, water and other natural resources.

Approved a resolution to advertise for bid for snow removal equipment for the Wayne County Airport, where the purchase will be 90% funded by an airport infrastructure grant through the Federal Aviation Administration, and the remaining 10% will be split between state funding from the Ohio Department Of Transportation and local funding.

Approved a resolution to coordinate assistance between the commissioners, Wayne County Department of Job & Family Services, Community Action Wayne/Medina, Gilcrest Senior Wellness & Fitness Center and Vantage Aging to provide housing assistance, computer and digital access training services, meals and nutritional education services and transportation services for seniors ages 60 or older as part of the Ohio Department of Aging Healthy Aging grant.

Approved a resolution to purchase a 2024 Ford van to be used as a prisoner transport vehicle for the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle will be purchased from Montrose Ford Lincoln in Fairlawn. A 2016 van will be traded in.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Part of Kidron Road on track for buggy lanes at cost of $28.9M