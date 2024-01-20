Wayne County property values finalized following Triennial Update; increase is 36.52%

The 2023 Triennial Property Value Update has been finalized, tax rates have been certified and 2024 property taxes have become official.

County auditors are required to perform a full reappraisal of property every six years. In the third year after a reappraisal, a triennial update is mandated by the state ensuring property values remain aligned with the real estate market, according to a release from the Wayne County Auditor's Office.

The Ohio Department of Taxation mandated Wayne County to increase the total value of residential property within the county by 38% during the 2023 Triennial Update, Wayne County Auditor Jarra Underwood said in the release.

The 2023 Triennial Property Value Update has been finalized for Wayne County, tax rates have been certified and 2024 property taxes are now official.

Wayne County submitted a 24% total increase of residential values, which was denied. A second submission, proposing an increase of 32.73%, also was denied. The ODT accepted the county’s third submission - a total increase of 36.52% for residential property values, according to the Auditor's Office.

While residential property values increased, commercial and industrial properties did not see an increase in value. Agricultural parcels enrolled in CAUV (Current Agricultural Use Valuation) will see an increase on tax bills based on increase in soil rates set by the ODT, but not due to an increase in property value.

How the taxes are calculated

Real estate taxes are calculated based on millage. Most of a taxing district’s millage comes from levies voters in a taxing district have approved (outside millage). In addition to the voted outside millage, the Ohio Constitution allows for 10 unvoted mills (inside millage). Inside mills are shared by the county, townships, cities, villages and school districts. The sum of the inside and outside millage produces the full tax rate.

Underwood notes is important for taxpayers to understand real estate taxes rarely increase at the same rate as property values.

As property values increase, the Ohio Constitution has provisions in place to limit the resulting increase in property taxes. House Bill 920, enacted in 1976, allows the use of “tax reduction factors” to lower tax rates and ensure a levy does not collect more revenue than originally approved by the voters. The process results in reduced tax rates, referred to as the effective tax rate.

While tax reduction factors are designed to lower tax rates as property values increase, there are additional provisions that limit their effectiveness. The Ohio legislature implemented a 20-mill floor for school districts and a 2-mill floor for JVS districts.

The 20/2 mill floors ensure a school’s outside millage does not fall below the 20/2 threshold. Once a school district’s or JVS district’s outside millage hits the 20/2 floor, reduction factors cannot further reduce tax rates, resulting in a property tax increase.

With record growth in the real estate market across Ohio, Wayne County saw substantial property value increases during the 2023 Triennial Update, Underwood said in the release.

Every school district in the county, except for Wooster City School District, is on the 20/2 mill floor. As a result of the 20/2 mill floor, most tax districts in the county will see significant increases in property taxes.

Wayne County Auditor's website is an information resource

For a summary of the impact of this 20-mill floor due to the triennial update, taxpayers can reference the auditor's website for a breakdown by school district.

To learn more about the 2023 Triennial Update, visit the Triennial Information sections linked on the Auditor’s Office homepage. People may view tax information, specific to a property, by navigating to the property’s parcel page. On the parcel page, visitors will see total tax charge, as well as tax distribution. The tax distribution itemizes the exact amount of tax produced by each levy in a taxing district.

First half property taxes are due to the Wayne County Treasurer's Office by Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Property owners have until April 1 to file a complaint against their property value with the Wayne County Board of Revision (BOR).

“The BOR process is for those who believe that the Auditor’s market value is higher than what they could have sold their property for on the open market on January 1, 2023,” said Underwood.

Information regarding the BOR may be found on the Auditor's website.

Wayne County recognizes the financial hardship that increased real estate taxes have on taxpayers, Underwood said. Taxpayers that find themselves needing assistance may contact the Treasurer’s Office at 330-287-5451 to inquire about escrow and contract payment plans.

The United Way of Wayne and Holmes Counties offers numerous types of assistance (financial, utilities, counseling, employment, etc.) and may be contacted by phone at 330-263-6363 or by dialing 2-1-1. The website is www.uwwh.org.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Wayne County residential values up 36.52% after Triennial update