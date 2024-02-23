Wayne County sex offender charged with molesting children

RICHMOND, Ind. — A convicted sex offender from Wayne County stands accused of sexually abusing two juveniles.

Michael V. Forshey, 51, was charged Wednesday in Wayne Circuit Court with two counts of child molesting, both Level 4 felonies carrying maximum 12-year sentences.

In court documents, Wayne County sheriff's deputies said two boys reported Forshey had fondled them in late December. The younger of the accusers was 8 years old.

Parents of the children told investigators they were unaware Forshey was a convicted sex offender. According to the Indiana Sex and Violent Offender Registry, he was convicted of child molesting in Wayne County in 1997 and sexual misconduct with a minor in Henry County in 2008.

The registry lists Forshey at an address in Boston, a small town south of the Richmond Municipal Airport.

A warrant was issued for Forshey's arrest on Wednesday. An affidavit recounted failed efforts to find the Wayne County man in late January and early February.

In a separate Wayne Circuit Court case filed Wednesday, Forshey was charged with lifetime parole violation, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

Since 2019, he has also been convicted of possession of meth and failure to register as a sex or violent offender.

In other crime news:

Burglary charges: Two Ohio residents are accused of breaking into storage units in Richmond.

Cody Matthew Thacker, 30, and Sara Irene Frazee, 43, both of New Paris, are charged in Wayne Superior Court 1 with two counts of burglary, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

According to an affidavit, the charges stem from the theft of property, on Jan. 31, from two storage units at Quaker City Storage, in the 5800 block of Hodgin Road.

Some of the stolen items were found in a third storage unit rented by Frazee. The court document also said surveillance footage showed the New Paris residents at the scene.

Frazee was already scheduled to stand trial April 22, in Wayne Superior Court 1, on an auto theft charge filed last May.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Wayne County sex offender faces new molesting charges