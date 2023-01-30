Wayne County sheriff, Career Center investigate student incident, threat at school

The Wayne County Schools Career Center in Smithville increased security measures Monday because of a student's alleged threat to shoot another student. Metal detectors were used and sheriff's deputies were present at school. The two students were kept home.

SMITHVILLE − Two Wayne County Schools Career Center students were kept home Monday as school administrators and law enforcement investigate two separate but related incidents.

The first involved a student's "inappropriate behavior" in a girls' restroom, said Career Center Superintendent Kip Crain.

That later prompted a second incident where a student allegedly threatened to shoot the other student.

Crain said the school learned of the threat late Sunday evening and contacted the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. The school also notified parents, teachers and faculty.

“We are taking appropriate measures and consequences with the Sheriff’s Office, county prosecutor, and school for the safety of our students and staff," reads a statement released to parents and teachers on Monday. "We have gathered all the evidence and have now completed both the school and sheriff’s investigation with complete confidence."

"The county prosecutor and school will now take all the appropriate action. Thank you for understanding that because of school privacy laws, nothing can be said about the students involved or disciplinary actions.”

Keeping students safe

Students walked through metal detectors Monday and were not allowed to leave the classroom unattended, Crain said. Sheriff's deputies and administrators, including Crain, patrolled the halls.

The student who allegedly made the threat is being investigated by law enforcement and could face criminal charges for inciting panic, Crain said.

He said it appears only one student was involved in making the threat.

The career center released a statement on social media and its website Sunday evening condemning "violence, intimidation or bullying of any kind."

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Wayne County Career Center on alert following threat at school