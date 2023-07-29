Wayne County sheriff's deputies investigating woman's death

RICHMOND, Ind. — Wayne County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a 26-year-old Greens Fork woman.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, deputies were sent to a reported shooting in the 100 block of South Green Street in Greens Fork.

Emergency responders found Haily Danielle Snyder — who was pronounced dead at the scene — and her son, who was not harmed, in a vehicle parked outside her home.

"The cause and manner of death have not been officially determined," according to a release issued by the sheriff's department.

Investigators did determine "there is not threat to the community related to this incident," the release said.

Responding to the scene along with deputies were Greens Fork volunteer firefighters, Hagerstown police, Reid Health EMS personnel, the sheriff's department chaplain and a representative of the Wayne County coroner's office,

