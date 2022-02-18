Wayne County Sheriff's Office defends tether program amid report of lengthy delays

The entrance to the electronic monitoring unit at the William Dickerson detention facility in Detroit on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office on Thursday defended its tether program and committed to more clearly describing how the program works with attorneys, judges and families of those who are placed on a tether.

The sheriff's office answered questions about its tether process at a Wayne County Commission committee meeting following a Free Press report that detailed delays that keep an unknown number of people in county jails for a week or more after judges order their release.

Robert Dunlap, chief of jails for the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, said the sheriff's office would improve its communication about how the tether program works by meeting with stakeholders in the county's criminal justice system and preparing informational literature.

"We believe in being as transparent as we possibly can, because sometimes there are some hiccups, OK, and we don't hide from that," Dunlap said. "Stronger communication probably would have addressed this."

Dunlap said that the pandemic has caused an increase in the typical time it takes for someone to be fitted with a tether, from 48 hours to 72 hours.

More: Tether backlog in Wayne County keeps people in jail longer — even after posting bail

Dunlap told members of the commission's Special Committee on the Criminal Justice Complex that reported examples of lengthy delays are outliers, and that the county's electronic monitoring unit is running soundly overall. He gave a step-by-step presentation on how the program works.

"Are we perfect? Absolutely not," Dunlap said. "But are we close? Certainly — as I stated, we are probably the very best as demonstrated by the confidence of the court to continue to place people on our tether program."

Wayne County during the pandemic has been putting nearly three times the normal number of people charged with crimes on tethers, strapping Sheriff's Office staffers and contributing to the delay.

Story continues

The Free Press found an example of a 26-year-old Detroit man accused of knowingly buying a stolen trailer who sat in jail for three weeks after his mom posted his bail, in part because he was waiting on a tether.

Jail officials say for most inmates the delay is not longer than three days unless there are complications. Officials did not provide exact numbers on how many inmates wait longer, saying that information should be requested under the state Freedom of Information Act. The Free Press has a request pending.

Commissioner Jonathan Kinloch, chairman of the committee, said the explanation from the sheriff's office was helpful.

"I'm glad that the Wayne County Sheriff's Office recognized this issue and are having conversations on finding long-term solutions to this problem," Kinloch said.

Contact Joe Guillen: jguillen@freepress.com or 313-222-6678. You can follow him on Twitter @joeguillen.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Wayne County Sheriff's Office defends tether program amid delays