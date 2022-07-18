Wayne County Sheriff's Office looks for stolen Toyota RAV-4, firearm

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about a stolen vehicle.

The black Toyota RAV-4 with Ohio license plate JSJ2550 and a firearm were taken from the Fountain City area, according to a news release. The department thinks a 17-year-old male took the vehicle and might be in the Greenville, Ohio, area.

The sheriff's department requests that anyone observing the vehicle or with information about its location contact local their local law enforcement office or call 911.

Members of the pubic should not approach the vehicle or anyone occupying it.

