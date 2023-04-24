Wayne County Sheriff's Office warns of imposter officer targeting women drivers

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is cautioning drivers about an imposter who has been trying to pass himself off as a law officer. The man has been pulling over drivers, particularly women, and asking them to step out of the vehicle. Officials recommend calling the Sheriff's Office if you encounter the fake law officer.

WOOSTER − A man authorities believe has been impersonating an officer or Wayne County sheriff's deputy has pulled over at least three vehicles since last Friday, according to law enforcement.

Capt. Doug Hunter said the man has targeted women, asking individuals to exit their vehicles after making a traffic stop.

"Three individuals reported they were pulled over (by someone) they felt was not a legitimate law enforcement officer, and we agree," Hunter said in a Facebook video to county residents.

Hunter cautioned drivers to contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Office if anyone encounters this imposter officer.

Keeping a lookout

The vehicle looks like a cross between an unmarked police cruiser and a Wayne County sheriff's vehicle.

While the description of the vehicle could quickly change, Hunter said, the imposter drove a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus.

There were no light bars on the vehicle, however, he said, there were red and blue lights near the visors at the top of the windshield with a possible marking on the side and a number where the front license plate is located.

"These markings can change, so that's why I'm being intentionally vague," Hunter said in the video.

Hunter noted it is "very unlikely" a law enforcement officer would ever use an unmarked vehicle to pull someone over.

"Almost always marked cars are used for traffic enforcement," Hunter explained.

Hunter described the individual as a tall, thin male who dressed similarly to a Wayne County deputy, however the word "sheriff" is emblazoned on the chest area of their clothing.

To contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Office call 330-287-5750 or 911 for an emergency.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Wayne County Sheriff's Office on the hunt for imposter officer