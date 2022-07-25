Wayne County Wanderings: Laura Ronning's death is fading from our collective consciousness

Every year I tell myself that I'm going to take a step back from this story … and every year when I head up to Tanners Falls, it all just comes rushing right back.

Without fail, colleagues, family members and friends ask me each summer if I'm going to write about it again. I hem and haw. I tell them I'm thinking about backing off a bit for my own sanity's sake.

But, I just can't do it. Can't forget.

I drive up that lonely road, park my car and look out the window at the sad little memorial. Once again, the white wooden cross is being slowly swallowed up by weeds and brush. Last year's mulch is faded and scattered, the flowers we planted are withered.

With a heavy sigh, I get out, open the hatchback and begin unloading our tools. Who am I kidding? There's no way I'm ever going to let her be forgotten.

An Unspeakable Act

For those of you who may not remember or are too young to know, July 27 is a dark day in Wayne County history.

This year marks the 31st anniversary of a crime so heinous that people still cringe when they read the details.

Laura Ronning was a counselor at Camp Cayuga preparing for her senior year of college at Florida State by working the waterfront. She was pretty, intelligent, hard-working and caring. She loved children and hoped to become a teacher one day.

Laura’s dream would never be realized because she was brutally raped and murdered just a mile from the camp after deciding to go for a walk at around 11 that morning.

It was her day off and she just wanted to relax for a little while at Tanner's Falls, a peaceful, scenic spot about a mile from the camp.

Laura took with her a backpack filled just with the essentials: Water, suntan lotion, towel, a snack, a couple of magazines and the book “A Wrinkle in Time.”

Incredibly, within two hours of setting out, Laura was dead … shot in the head with a .22 rifle.

She was sexually assaulted and thrown down a bank into the woods. But, even that wasn't enough for the monster who did this unspeakable deed. For some ungodly reason, he had to clamber down there and “pose” her body in a grotesque manner for searchers to find.

It's something every law enforcement official involved in the subsequent investigation said they'd never forget.

Laura's murder changed things here in Wayne County. Now, I'm not so naive as to think that our little corner of the world is any more special or safer than anywhere else. But, those of us who grew up here understand what I'm saying. There have been other murders over the years … but, none of them touched us the way that this one did.

Even three decades later, nothing is the same.

The Memorial

Many years ago, my co-workers at the paper and I started visiting the little shrine to Laura’s memory up at the Falls.

Her stepdad, John Gicking, lovingly constructed a cross out of rosewood in his basement workshop. It bears a brass plate that simply says: “Laura Lynne Ronning, Murdered July 27, 1991.”

The cross, which is painted white, marks the exact spot where Laura met her horrific end.

Now that things are “different” here at the paper, the task of tending to her memorial has fallen to just me and my Dad. We bring gardening tools, weed killer and mulch. We spend a quiet, solemn, even contemplative hour sprucing things up.

Every year, several cars crawl past on the way to the Falls. Inevitably, the occupants roll down their windows and offer kind words.

“Thanks,” we reply. “It's the least we can do.”

Taking it to Trial

Back in August of 2010, 19 years after Laura's murder, then-District Attorney Michael Lehutsky brought the case to trial.

The young DA sought to convict Jeffrey Plishka, the troubled son of a famous opera singer, of the crimes. The case hinged on a mass of circumstantial evidence, much of which came courtesy of the defendant himself.

Statements like “I hope I didn't kill that girl” and “I remember that f****** b**** never waved to me” made Plishka seem like a viable suspect.

There was never much in the way of physical evidence, though. And, what there was proved to be ambiguous at best.

Defense Attorney Lee Krause did a masterful job defending his client and the jury took less than four hours to come back with a 'not guilty' verdict on all charges.

It was a decision that sent shockwaves through the community … and sent the Ronning Family back to their home in Florida once and for all.

“That man is guilty and now he's getting away with it,” Laura's mom, Pat Gicking, said to the TV cameras immediately after Plishka was freed. Pat then told this paper that she'd “never set foot in Wayne County again.” S

he kept that promise, unfortunately, until her dying day.

Time Fades Away

I've spent the better part of 25 years researching this case and writing about it … countless hours immersed in transcripts, witness testimony, police statements and psychological reviews.

In addition, I've talked to dozens of fellow counselors and campers whose lives Laura touched. They've called, texted and emailed me from all over the world, most recently a long letter from a man in the Netherlands.

The vast majority of these communiques have two things in common: Their authors loved Laura and they don''t believe for a minute that Jeffrey Plishka is her killer.

Admittedly, this flies directly in the face of what pretty much every member of law enforcement I've ever spoken to thinks. And, believe me I take their opinions extremely seriously.

That being said, as most of you know, I don't think Plishka did it either. There are just too many holes, too many inconsistencies … and far, far too little in the way of tangible evidence.

Over the years, despite all my nagging doubts, I've had to face the terrible possibility that we may never know the truth.

Laura's Mom has passed away and so has Plishka. All of the investigators are retired and memories are fading with each sun-soaked summer's day.

One day, although I can't even imagine it, I'll be retired as well and I fear that no one will take the baton from me. My keyboard will fall silent, the stories will stop and Laura will be forgotten.

Until then, though, if you're ever up near Tanner's Falls, stop by and visit Laura's Memorial. Take a quiet moment, maybe say a little prayer for the Ronning Family … a prayer that one day they'll have peace and that one day the truth will be known once and for all.

