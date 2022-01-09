Wayne County Week In Review

WAYNE COUNTY, MI — Here are Patch's top stories from Wayne County this past week.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Surge In Michigan: MDHHS

Confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations are increasing again in Michigan, state health officials reported Monday.



MI Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence Will Not Seek Re-election

Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence announced Tuesday night she will not seek re-election to the U.S. Congress.



Rep. Tlaib Will Seek Re-election In MI's New 12th District

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib announced Wednesday she will seek re-election to U.S. Congress in Michigan's newly drawn 12th congressional district.



Beaumont Health Says It's At "Breaking Point" With COVID-19 Surge

Beaumont Health said it's at a "breaking point" as its hospitals are caring for more than 750 COVID-19 patients, 62 percent of which are unvaccinated, officials said Thursday in a statement.



4 Charged In Wayne Co. Sheriff Shooting Death: Prosecutor

Four men from Detroit were charged in connection to the shooting death of Wayne County Sheriff Deputy Devante Jones, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Thursday.



2 Women Killed In Wayne Shooting, Suspect Identified: Police

Two women were shot to death by a man in a Wayne on Wednesday night, Wayne Police said.

