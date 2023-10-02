Wayne County welcomes canine advocate to support victims and witnesses in court

A courtroom might seem scary, and the Wayne County prosecutor’s office is trying to change this with the addition of a four-legged friend. With a little tail wag or a quick pet, this cute pup puts victims and witnesses, both children and adults, at ease.

The prosecutor's office on Monday announced its newest staff member, Jellybean. A half-black Labrador and half-Golden Retriever, she acts as a canine court advocate.

Jellybean was adopted in February of 2023 by Mark Hindelang, the office’s chief of information and technology. She became certified as a canine advocate in April.

Jellybean had to undergo six weeks of training to acquire specific skills to become part of the Canine Advocacy Program, which is, managed by CARE House of Oakland County.

According to the news release, “she must not react to courtroom distractions, needs to be able to walk on a lead without pulling, and to remain in a 'sit/stay' position while her handler moves out of her sight range.”

Now, she goes to work every day with Hindelang, fulfilling the typical responsibilities of a service dog.

Jellybean’s handler, Child Advocate Jamie Buchholtz, continues to work with her on training twice a week while also providing her with working opportunities.

“The effect Jellybean has on nervous or vulnerable victims really needs to be seen to be believed. She has a calming effect on nervous children and adults who must come to court to discuss difficult facts,” said Buchholtz.

A Michigan statute allows the dog to be present in court for children under 16, and her services can also go beyond this.

“She has not yet been involved in a trial, but Jellybean has been present for many pretrial interviews with victims of all ages. She has been present in interviews with child victims, adult victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, and is requested for witnesses of homicides. She does not need to be present in the courtroom to be a benefit to victims and witnesses,” according to the release.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy said it’s been a long-standing goal to add a four-legged special victim advocate to serve crime victims and witnesses.

“I have wanted to have a canine advocate for years, but several things must come together for this to happen. I am so pleased that Mark and Jamie have shown such commitment and dedication to provide our crime victims with an exceptional new advocate,” said Worthy. “Jellybean’s contribution has already been invaluable. She is helping to soothe children and adults who are faced with a difficult and unusual situation. We look forward to her service for years to come.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Four-legged friend guides victims and witnesses at Wayne County courts