Wayne County woman charged with dealing meth

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police scrutiny of a house in Hagerstown has led to the arrest of a local woman on drug-dealing allegations.

Amanda Radenheimer, 40, was charged this week in Wayne Circuit Court with dealing in meth, a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

She was being held in the Wayne County jail under a $7,500 bond.

In an affidavit, a Hagerstown police officer reported recent "increased foot traffic and vehicle traffic" resulted in surveillance of a house along North Perry Street, where officers observed "individuals known to use or sell illegal drugs."

A person leaving the Perry Street home was observed crossing the center line on Dalton Road, leading to a traffic stop. A bag containing an estimated 10 grams of meth was found in the vehicle.

A resulting investigation saw officers receive a warrant, on April 28, to search the Perry Street home. where Radenheimer was reportedly found hiding in the attic.

A search of her bedroom resulted in seizure of plastic bags containing a total of more than 16 grams of meth. Also found was a set of digital scales.

A trial date has not yet been set in Radenheimer's case.

The April 28 raid also resulted in the arrest of another woman living in the Hagerstown home, Torri Deann Richardson, 38.

She was charged this week in Wayne Circuit Court with unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

Richardson in March was convicted of possession of meth in another Circuit Court case.

