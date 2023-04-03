Wayne County woman charged with stealing $150K in cemetery funds

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County woman arrested Saturday is accused of stealing more than $150,000 from the accounts of a cemetery near Cambridge City.

Trisha C. Taylor, 43, of Cambridge City, had been charged Thursday in Wayne Superior Court 2 with theft, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

She had been on the board overseeing operations of the Lutheran Cemetery in Pershing — also known as East Germantown — an unincorporated community just east of Cambridge City along U.S. 40.

Another board member had reported to Indiana State Police last September that the company that performs maintenance at the cemetery had not been paid since 2021, and was owed about $8,000.

The board member expressed concern that the cemetery did not have nearly enough money to pay the maintenance company.

More: Richmond man who shook infant draws 10-year prison term

In 2014, the year before Taylor became cemetery board president, the bank accounts held a total of nearly $280,000, according to an ISP report.

It was later determined Taylor had closed the back accounts and also filed paperwork with the Indiana Secretary of State's office to dissolve the cemetery board, the report said.

A state police review of financial records concluded that Taylor — over a three-year period ending in January 2022 — wrote checks on cemetery accounts, to herself and her husband, for a total of $117,751.

The report concluded the Taylors "received well over $150,000 of the cemetery's money" while she was the board's president and her husband was identified on the cemetery's superintendent.

Taylor's husband has not been charged.

During an interview with state police, conducted last October at the Centerville Police Department, Trisha Taylor maintained checks had been written to herself or her husband to provide cash for contractors who didn't wish to be paid with checks.

She also said the cemetery's financial records were maintained by officials at a nearby church. The church's pastor, however, said the church "had nothing to do with the cemetery," and that he and his wife "did not even know who Trisha Taylor was."

Story continues

The cemetery's funds had been raised through selling burial plots, "donations from families," money left to the cemetery in wills, and the cost of burials, the report indicated.

Taylor was apparently released from the Wayne County jail after posting a $15,000 bond. A trial date in her case has not yet been set.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Wayne County woman charged with stealing $150K from local cemetery