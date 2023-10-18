Wayne County woman who said God told her to set house fire pleads guilty to arson

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Wayne County woman who told told sheriff's deputies that God instructed her to set fire to her own home has pleaded guilty to an arson charge.

Holly Lynn Wyatt , 53, is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 15 in Wayne Circuit Court after pleading to guilty to a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Wyatt was arrested on April 10, 2022, after a fire was reported at her home in the 14800 block of Frank Myers Road, near Interstate 70 north of Cambridge City.

Emergency responders said the house was "fully engulfed" when they arrived at the scene, and that flames had spread to a wooded area near the house.

According to court documents, a firefighter was injured battling the blaze, suffering from smoke inhalation, dehydration and heat exhaustion.

Wyatt, more recently listed at a Richmond address, told deputies in a recorded interview that "she had set the house on fire because God told her to do so."

According to an affidavit, she said she used a cigarette lighter, and spray paint as an accelerant, to ignite a shirt in an upstairs bedroom.

She reported she then used the lighter to set fire to a mattress, which became fully engulfed, then lit baskets of laundry on fire before going downstairs and igniting window curtains in a living room.

Wyatt was taken into custody that day after deputies responded to a report of an "unwanted person" outside a nearby home along Ind. 1.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office has filed a motion asking Judge April Drake to order Wyatt to pay $75,000 in restitution.

Defense attorney Samuel Battistone has objected to that request.

Court records reflect no prior convictions for Wyatt.

