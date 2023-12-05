Wayne County woman wins $1M jackpot with lottery numbers she's played for 20 years

A Wayne County woman recently won a Lotto 47 jackpot worth $1 million on a set of numbers she's been playing for 20 years, according to the Michigan Lottery.

"I play Lotto 47 every week using the special set of lottery numbers that I’ve been playing for more than 20 years," the 63-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, told the Michigan Lottery.

Her ticket matched the numbers drawn Oct. 28 — 2, 5, 8-10-17-29. She purchased the ticket at Baas Mini Mart located at 31301 Five Mile Road in Livonia.

"I check my tickets every morning after the drawing, and when I saw I matched all the numbers, all I could do was stand there in shock," she said. "I’ve been waiting until I got the check to tell my family and friends, because I still don’t believe it’s real. It’s been two weeks and I still can’t wrap my head around it!"

When claiming her prize, she opted to receive a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 instead of annuity payments for the full amount.

She plans to use the money to pay bills, share with her family and save the rest.

