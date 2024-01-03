Wayne County's Marion, Hofstetter appointed to NEFCO Board of Directors

The Northeast Ohio Four County Regional Planning and Development Organization (NEFCO) is a critical component in the development of Northeastern Ohio. The agency works with local governments, businesses and residents to create a comprehensive regional plan, and its mission is to improve the region’s quality of life through collaboration.

NEFCO General Policy Board Chair Richard Regula announced two local leaders, City of Wooster Planning and Zoning Manager Vince Marion and Wayne County Commissioner Jonathan Hofstetter, will serve as officers on the board of directors.

Marion will serve as chair and Hofstetter will serve as first vice chair.

“I look forward to serving NEFCO and working with its members and staff to advance smart economic development and land use planning,” Marion said about his appointment.

NEFCO was formed in 1974 as a council of governments serving Portage, Stark, Summit and Wayne counties to provide a forum to discuss the region’s problems and develop strategies to tackle them.

“This is an excellent opportunity to work with Vince and other NEFCO board members to help maintain a thriving region for all of our residents,” Hofstetter said. “One of the strengths of NEFCO is its ability to facilitate collaboration and coordination among different entities to foster economic growth and promote environmental stewardship.”

NEFCO also is the designated water quality planning agency for the four-county region. It is partially funded through grants from the Ohio EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and the U.S. EPA, among other sources. As a U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration district, the agency coordinates planning within the member counties.

The agency also acts as an information clearinghouse for socio-economic data and most types of planning.

