Wayne County's troubled juvenile jail closer to losing license after new investigation

Wayne County could be closer to losing the license for its juvenile jail after the state said Tuesday that it intends to downgrade the facility’s status for the second time in less than four months.

The latest crackdown faced by the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Center stems from a state investigation that found two staffers didn't do enough to stop a youth from hurting another resident in a Sept. 28 incident where one youth hit, kicked and dragged another juvenile down a hallway by his leg, according to the state report. At one point the youth's head hit the wall, a staffer said.

Video surveillance shows two female staffers trying to get in between the two male youths, with one employee shielding the victim with a suicide gown at one point, according to the investigation. The youth who was hurt was dressed in a suicide gown, but he took it off before the assault, according to the report. Suicide gowns are used as a safety precaution and require a psychiatrist's order.

Based on the violation, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that it intends to place the detention center on a second provisional license, agency spokesman Bob Wheaton wrote in an email to the Free Press. Provisional licenses, which are good for six months, can be issued once and then extended only twice, he said. After expiring, they can be modified by the state, a full license could be issued or the state could refuse to renew it, according to state law.

Wheaton said the facility couldn't operate as a "child-caring institution" without a state license. But Wayne County ran a juvenile detention center in the 1990s without a state license, according to newspaper coverage at the time.

The recent state investigation found that the two employees in the September incident didn't properly intervene, adding that it was a repeat violation for the facility.

"Staff Person 1 and Staff Person 2 did not provide for the protection of Youth A by not properly intervening when Youth B assaulted Youth A," the investigator wrote.

County officials had 30 days to appeal the decision as of Monday, which could ultimately be decided by an administrative law judge.

"Wayne County is extremely dismayed by the State’s notice to place the license for the Wayne County Juvenile Detention Facility in a second provision status and is exploring all appellate options," said Megan Kirk, a spokesperson for Wayne County, in a written statement.

County officials have said they've made significant improvements at the facility in recent months, including hiring more staff and creating a second control room to have more eyes on the pods where juveniles are living.

Kirk said because the incident happened in September, the facility put together a corrective action plan soon after, adding that "the licensing status of the Juvenile Detention Facility should not be impacted by the State’s inability to complete investigations in a timely manner.”

MDHHS can put a facility on a provisional license when it "is temporarily unable to conform to the rules," according to state law.

In November, state officials placed the facility on a first provisional license that was set to expire at the end of April, after licensing investigators found a slew of violations in spring 2023. Among them: that health assessments were performed late and that a youth hadn't received his mental health medication for seven days.

The facility has seen similar violations before.

The county let go of six employees, including a supervisor, last month after another state investigation found staffing violations at the facility from last spring when a 12-year-old boy said he was punched, stomped in the head and raped by other youths in separate incidents off and on over several hours.

The Detroit Free Press started reporting 18 months ago on the juvenile jail's problems with overcrowding and understaffing, creating conditions that critics have called inhumane.

On Tuesday, Wayne County and state officials met with federal staffers from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention to "exchange information and resources on technical services," Wheaton said.

The youth hurt in September was treated at a hospital for bruising and swelling near his right eye, according to the state report. It was the second time in a month he'd been hospitalized. The first trip was to treat a cut on his finger after his hand was caught in a door "due to horse playing."

There were only three youths and two staffers on the unit at the time of the September assault, according to the report. One of the staffers said she didn't call for help because she didn't have a radio. The other staffer said she yelled to the master control room for help.

The staffers told investigators they tried multiple times to verbally redirect the juveniles.

The incident happened in the Health and Wellness unit in the facility, which is one of the areas where the county had housed youths at the detention center, until last fall. It’s the same area where the 12-year-old reported he was raped in March.

The unit was designated for high-risk male youths and had an “elevated security capacity,” a county spokesperson told the Free Press last year. That unit was closed Sept. 29 after the incident between the two youths cited in the state's latest report, and its residents were moved to other areas of the facility, according to county officials.

County officials have complained that the state’s stricter rules on restraining youth makes staff feel they can’t intervene because they fear racking up violations and losing their jobs.

“They are scared and terrified to intervene because of state (licensing rules),” Brian Rinehart, chief of staff to Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, said in an interview late last year.

The state tightened its restraint rules for facilities like Wayne County's in response to an incident at another juvenile facility in Kalamazoo: In April 2020, a teen went into cardiac arrest and later died after several employees attempted to restrain him. Juvenile facilities are limited to restraining youth in emergencies only “as a lifesaving response,” using a state-approved restraint technique.

Wheaton said the state's new rules are aimed "to prevent other tragedies" by using physical restraints only "when restraint is needed to protect the safety of the youth being restrained, other youth and staff."

Wayne County's juvenile facility recently switched to a "Handle with Care" technique of “behavior management for verbal and physical interventions," according to state records. It allows one employee to restrain a youth from behind with a hold while they are both standing, Melissa Fernandez, the county’s director of Juvenile and Youth Services, said in a December interview with the Free Press.

She called it a “safer" and "easier” technique. Previously, the county used a de-escalation model that required two staffers on both sides of the youth, she said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Wayne County juvenile jail closer to losing license