Wayne Ducheneaux II Announces Departure from Native Governance Center (NGC) After Seven Years of Leadership

Native Governance Center announced on Tuesday the departure of its executive director effective on November 17, 2023. After seven years of dedicated leadership, Wayne Ducheneaus (Cheyenne River Sioux) recently made his decision to step down from his role.

Native Governance Center, based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a Native-led nonprofit dedicated to assisting Native nations in strengthening their governance systems and capacity to exercise sovereignty.

Under Ducheneaux's leadership, the organization has experienced substantial growth, initiated impactful programs, and advanced its mission of empowering Native nations to strengthen their sovereignty.

Throughout his tenure as executive director, Ducheneaux has exhibited unwavering dedication to the organization's goals and values. He has played a pivotal role in cultivating new partnerships, securing a robust financial foundation for the organization, and launching initiatives that have left a palpable mark on the communities served by NGC.

“I am incredibly proud of the work we’ve accomplished,” Ducheneaux said. “I’ve been truly honored to have served alongside a team of passionate and dedicated leaders. While I am stepping down as executive director, I remain deeply committed to the organization’s mission. I feel confident in Native Governance Center’s continued success and financial stability.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Click here to sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Native Governance Center’s board of directors expressed their gratitude for Ducheneaux’s service and contributions.

“Wayne’s passion, dedication, and vision have been invaluable to our organization. He has set a high standard of excellence, and we are grateful for his many years of service,” Native Governance Center board chair Caleb Dogeagle said

Native Governance Center will soon begin the search for a new executive director. In the interim, Danielle Gangelhoff, NGC's present director of finance and administration, will assume the role of interim executive director.

“Danielle is a strong leader who will guide the organization during this time of transition. I look forward to supporting NGC in identifying a successor who will build on our current progress and move this important work into the next chapter.” Ducheneaux said.

About the Author: "Native News Online is one of the most-read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other Indigenous people. Reach out to us at editor@nativenewsonline.net. "

Contact: news@nativenewsonline.net