Wayne, Freeney head Colts’ group pursuing Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024

David Van Bruwaene was pursuing his PhD in philosophy at Cornell when he developed a passion for linguistics and natural language processing (NLP), the subfield of AI concerned with allowing machines to understand human language. After leaving academia to join VISR, an AI startup focused on applying NLP to detect cyberbullying on social media, Van Bruwaene says that he experienced firsthand the challenge of ensuring AI developers and business decision makers remain on the same page throughout the AI development process. "Talks of AI regulation have accelerated at an unprecedented pace, and AI safety is a concern to just about everyone," Van Bruwaene told TechCrunch in an email interview.