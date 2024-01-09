Wayne Garage Door to be honored at 65th annual Chamber of Commerce awards banquet

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ Wayne Garage Door Sales and Service will receive special recognition from the Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce at the organization's 65th annual awards banquet on Jan. 24.

It will be recipient of the Large Business of the Year Award for organizations with more than 50 employees. The company has served the Tuscarawas County area for more than 50 years. It has shown its commitment to the area by its sponsorships and donations to schools, athletics and 4-H programs.

SSB Community Bank of Strasburg is being honored as Small Business of the Year. The company is celebrating its 100th year of operation and has more than $200 million in assets.

Other award winners include:

Access Tusc of New Philadelphia will receive the Organization of the Year Award. The group was nominated by Robin Waltz of the United Way of Tuscarawas County. In her nomination letter, she wrote, "Access Tusc provides a valuable community service by actively collaborating, educating and coordinating social and health services to Tuscarawas and surrounding counties."

Aaron Davis of Indian Valley Local Schools is being recognized as Educator of the Year. He was nominated by Indian Valley Superintendent Ira Wentworth, who said Davis spends countless hours as the adviser for Braves Nation Communications and handles the duties of percussion instructor and winter pep band advisor.

Lisa Keim of Comfort Inn & Suites is Volunteer of the Year. She participates in various events including the annual golf outing, monthly Business After Hours, Tips Club and legislative luncheons.

Scott Gerber of Belden Brick is the Chamber Citizens of the Year. He is being recognized for providing a decade of leadership to the Ohio Swiss Festival and serving as president of the Arts Council of Sugarcreek. He is also a chamber board member.

Trent Troyer of New Philadelphia is joining the Chamber Hall of Fame. He is president/CEO of First Federal Community Bank of Dover. He is former board chair and volunteer for the Tuscarawas County Chamber of Commerce.

The awards banquet will be at the Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center.

