LaPierre to step down as National Rifle Association leader

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Wayne LaPierre, the longtime leader of the National Rifle Association, announced his resignation as chief executive on Friday, days before a corruption trial involving the gun rights group begins in a Manhattan courtroom.

“With pride in all that we have accomplished, I am announcing my resignation from the NRA," LaPierre said in a statement released by the NRA.

According to the NRA, the 74-year-old LaPierre cited health reasons for his decision to step down. He has served as the NRA's chief executive since 1991.

"I’ve been a card-carrying member of this organization for most of my adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom. My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever."

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the NRA in August 2020, saying it diverted millions of dollars to fund luxuries for top officials, including travel expenses for LaPierre to several resorts.

Monday's trial comes at a difficult time for the NRA, which has seen revenue and membership fall even as the U.S. Supreme Court expands gun rights, while concern about crime has prompted many people to seek firearms for protection.

