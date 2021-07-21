Wayne man, 26, dies after being struck by train, police say
Jul. 21—A 26-year-old Wayne man is dead after being struck by train, police said.
Officers were called at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday to railroad tracks near Winifred and Michigan Avenue for a report of pedestrian being struck by a train.
They found the victim dead with injuries consistent with being struck by a train, according to authorities.
Police continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information about the victim or the crash should call Wayne Police Sgt. Robert Amore at (734) 721-1414 ext. 1576.
