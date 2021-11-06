Wayne man charged with murder, accused of strangling his roommate

Wayne man Frank Rance has been arrested and accused of strangling his roommate Frank Majuri, 60, of Wayne, to death, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Rance, 30, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Wayne police initially responded to a report of a domestic dispute between Rance and Majuri at 10:33 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to a press release from the Prosecutor's Office. Officers deescalated the dispute and left their home at 21 Hinchman Ave., Wayne, said officers of the Wayne Police Department.

Shortly after, around 11:40 p.m., police returned, responding to a report that Majuri was unresponsive, said officers. When they arrived, officers said they administered CPR, yet Majuri was declared dead just after midnight on Nov. 6.

Rance was arrested on the scene and awaits trial.

