Wayne National Forest name, Bengals win again, today's top stories | Daily Briefing
Hello. I’m Scott Wartman, politics reporter for The Enquirer.
When the U.S. Forest Service proposed a name change for the Wayne National Forest in August, it sparked a debate that has raged across the nation ‒ a debate on how to honor historical figures with problematic legacies.
The reason for the possible name change? The forest’s namesake, Revolutionary War Maj. Gen. Anthony Wayne, led battles against American Indian tribes that resulted in their removal from Ohio. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has yet to decide on the forest’s name.
In the meantime, the federal government asked for the public’s input. I asked for the responses. Here is what people had to say.
What else you need to know Monday, Dec. 11
☀️ Weather: High of 42. Sunny.
🏈 Jake Browning offense has plenty of answers as the Bengals beat the Colts.
🔍 A ride on Pittsburgh’s historic incline shows what Cincinnati used to have.
🏀 Jason Williams: Bearcats coach Miller apologizes for another loss to Xavier at Cintas Center.
🎄 Find Christmas light displays in Cincy and NKY using our map.
Today's Top Stories
• Jason Williams: No Joe Burrow. No Super Bowl expectations. Cincinnati Bengals just having fun
• After tornado outbreak slams Tennessee, long road to recovery begins: 'Our community is strong'
• Annual Reindog Parade takes over Mount Adams as festive pups walk the streets
• Get a close-up view of the holiday trains at the Cincinnati Museum Center
• Nurses sue Kentucky, officials over alleged cover-up of abuse at juvenile detention center
