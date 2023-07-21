Wayne police find 'human remains' during search for missing woman

WAYNE — During a search for a missing township woman, local police located "human remains" in a wooded area near Farmingdale Road on Wednesday.

The remains have not yet been identified, but "some ancillary descriptive factors may be consistent with that of Maria Ferrigno," the 63-year-old woman reported missing on Monday, said police Chief Jack McNiff.

On Monday afternoon, township police went to the Farmingdale Road area to check on a report about an vehicle that had been abandoned for several days. The officer tried to contact Ferrigno, the registered owner of the vehicle, police said.

When Ferrigno could not be reached, the officer reached a family member, and the conversation led the officer to be "concerned for the welfare" of Ferrigno, McNiff said. At that point, the Department Investigative Division became involved in the search for the township woman.

Ferrigno was "immediately entered" into the National Crime Information Center as a high-risk missing person, the chief said.

Ferrigno's daughter Danielle Kornitzer posted a plea on Facebook for help in finding her mother on Tuesday morning. In the post, Kornitzer said her mother had been missing since Friday, July 14 and asked everyone in the area to check their surveillance cameras and asked for help to find her. She closed the message with "I love you mom."

Officers obtained surveillance footage from area residents and officers and detectives canvassed the large wooded area along the banks of the Pompton River near where the abandoned vehicle was located.

Officers "were hampered by the dense, wooded brush," McNiff said via a statement on Friday afternoon. "Additionally, recent heavy rainfall and the opening of the Pompton Lake Dam, to relieve flooding upstream, created swamp-like conditions."

Maria Ferrigno, a missing Wayne resident.

On Tuesday morning detectives recanvassed the area where the vehicle was parked, with the help of a police K-9. The search was unsuccessful.

On Wednesday at 8 a.m., police returned to the area and there, Police Officer Trevor Costabile observed "new indicators that drew him to a specific and heavily wooded area along the west side of Farmingdale Road," McNiff's statement reads.

Detective Lt. Vincent Ricciardelli and Detective Michael Polifrone entered the dense woods and "eventually located human remains."

A crime scene was established with the Passaic County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, but police said at this time, no foul play is suspected. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to positively identify the person and determine the cause of death.

"The investigation into the disappearance of Ms. Maria Ferrigno is ongoing and will steadfastly continue until resolved," McNiff said.

Anyone with information into the disappearance of Ferrigno or the recent recovery of human remains is asked to contact Wayne Police Detective Tomasz Cydzik at 973-633-3538 or by email at cydzikt@waynetownship.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Wayne police find human remains while searching for missing woman