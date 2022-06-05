Wayne Rothbaum Is The Independent Director of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) And They Just Picked Up 14% More Shares

Those following along with Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Wayne Rothbaum, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$6.6m on stock at an average price of US$6.60. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 14%.

Check out our latest analysis for Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Wayne Rothbaum was the biggest purchase of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$7.85), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Iovance Biotherapeutics insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Iovance Biotherapeutics

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 4.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares, worth about US$61m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Iovance Biotherapeutics Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Iovance Biotherapeutics insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Iovance Biotherapeutics (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Story continues

But note: Iovance Biotherapeutics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.