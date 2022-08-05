Wayne Smith Is The Executive Chairman of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) And They Just Picked Up 19% More Shares

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Executive Chairman, Wayne Smith, recently bought a whopping US$3.0m worth of stock, at a price of US$2.95. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 19%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Community Health Systems

Notably, that recent purchase by Wayne Smith is the biggest insider purchase of Community Health Systems shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$3.30 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Community Health Systems insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Community Health Systems insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Community Health Systems Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 6.6% of Community Health Systems shares, worth about US$28m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Community Health Systems Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Community Health Systems insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Community Health Systems has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

