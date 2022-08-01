Wayne State University president M. Roy Wilson to step down on July 31, 2023

Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson will step down from the Detroit university when his contract runs out at the end of next school year, he announced Monday.

Wilson has led the school for nine years. He told the campus community he doesn't intend to seek a new contract when his current contract expires on July 31, 2023.

Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson talks to graduates during commencement ceremonies on May 7, 2022, at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit.

"I’ve reflected deeply on this decision and have had many conversations with family, friends and colleagues," he wrote. "I believe that the time is right for a leadership transition. On a personal level, at the conclusion of my current contract, I will have served as college dean or university chancellor or president for 30 years. And while my energy and passion for academic leadership is as strong as ever, I realize that 10 of those years will have been at Wayne State, and that seems like an optimum duration — long enough to accomplish most goals and short enough to not tempt complacency — to serve as university president."

He said he doesn't intend to retire and will pursue other "chapters" in his life.

"After leading multiple institutions, I had come to realize that a leader is most effective when they find their voice," he said. "For that reason, nine years ago, I sought to lead a university with institutional attributes — public, urban, diverse, very high research and inextricably connected to its community — that closely aligned with my personal values. I knew when I first stepped on campus and explored the surrounding community that Wayne State was just such a university. Wayne State gave me my voice, and I am deeply appreciative."

Details of a search for a replacement have not been announced.

“The impact of President Wilson’s transformative leadership will be felt for years to come,” said Board of Governors Chair Mark Gaffney in a news release. “He has led our campus in putting students and their success above all else, furthering the university’s role in providing life-changing opportunities for all students to earn a college degree. We are grateful for his years of service and commitment.”

