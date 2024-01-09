Thunderplump filled the air as a group of friends gathered on the beach. A cold crisp smell filled the air. Not the normal petrichor. And curglaff overwhelmed them as they jumped in. They gathered for kaffeeklatsch after, dollops of whipped cream included, to warm up as a pawky rawgabbit, a pettifogger, a blatherskite twankling on a guitar took turns spouting off.

Sounds like an essay somebody would write in high school to impress, say, an AP English teacher. Not naming names, of course.

Wayne State University on Monday released its annual Word Warriors list.

In its 15th year, the list "aims to resurrect long-lost — but not completely forgotten — words," according to a news release from the university.

The annual list is composed of submissions from both administrators of the wordwarriors.wayne.edu website as well as the public. New entries are posted weekly and on Facebook.

“Once again, our Word Warriors have provided a collection of words that makes our language a bit livelier,” said Chris Williams, assistant director of editorial services for Wayne State Marketing and Communications, and head of the Word Warriors program, said in the news release. “This year’s list is particularly evocative.”

Here's the list:

Blatherskite: A person who talks at great length without making much sense.

Curglaff: The shock felt when one first plunges into cold water.

Dollop: A shapeless mass or blob of something, especially soft food.

Kaffeeklatsch: An informal social gathering at which coffee is served.

Pawky: Having a mocking or cynical sense of humor.

Petrichor: A pleasant smell that frequently accompanies the first rain after a long period of warm, dry weather.

Pettifogger: An inferior legal practitioner, especially one who deals with petty cases or employs dubious practices.

Rawgabbit: A person who speaks confidently but ignorantly.

Thunderplump: A heavy fall of rain during a thunderstorm.

Twankle: To twang with the fingers on a musical instrument.

