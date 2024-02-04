Wayne Township Fire Department will use Eagles' donation for air system

DUNCAN FALLS − The Zanesville Fraternal Order of Eagles recently made a donation of $5,028 to the Wayne Township-Duncan Falls Volunteer Fire Department to purchase a station protect air decontamination system made by Task Force Tips Co. of Indiana. The unit tackles major air contamination threats from particulates, volatile organic compounds and more.

The fire department is one of four in Muskingum County that operates with all volunteer labor and no paid staffing. The purchase of the system is a step to protect the department's members.

Firefighting has been linked to various types of cancer, the fire department said in a press release. The National Fire Protection Association and Firefighter Cancer Awareness have made numerous recommendations to safeguard firefighters and turnout gear.

One of the top items is the cleanliness of the firefighting gear. It is highly recommended gear be washed after each exposure to toxic fumes, gases, debris and similar elements. The department has a gear washer and is anticipating obtaining a gear dryer. The department has renovated a section of the old station to become a gear room with racks to hold the gear. This area is away from the diesel exhaust fumes, sunlight and other ignitors.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Zanesville Eagles donates $5K to volunteer fire department