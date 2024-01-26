Wayne Township officials approve EMS merger with Indianapolis during special meeting
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Wall Street is betting on more media consolidation as company executives attempt to quiet the noise over potential deals.
The FTC is aiming to unravel the complex and secretive corporate relationships in the top AI companies out there in a new inquiry. Orders have been sent to Alphabet, Amazon, Anthropic, Microsoft, and OpenAI that will, as Chair Lina Khan said, "shed light on whether investments and partnerships pursued by dominant companies risk distorting innovation and undermining fair competition."
Denmark-based KALMAR Automotive announced a kit that turns the 996-generation 911 into an off-roader with Cayenne-like ground clearance.
It brings employees' avatars together in a customized space.
Ditch the extra layers of cloths and get one of these electric space heaters from Walmart instead, now up to 58% off.
Smith Entertainment Group CEO Ryan Smith bought the Jazz in 2020.
The new GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker is $300 off right now, bringing the price down to $700. That represents a savings of 30 percent for one of our favorite gadgets to come out of CES 2024.
While trying to defend Pascal Siakam, Rick Carlisle was tossed for the first time this season on Tuesday.
The trendy cups are selling out everywhere, but this limited-edition pick is still available. Shoppers say it's worth the hype.
If you’re looking for a better development tool to build your startup (or enterprise) empire — one that's fast, efficient, secure, offers easy debugging, multiple language support, portability, browser compatibility and a whole lot more — you need to know about WebAssembly (aka, “Wasm”). Fun fact: A World Wide Web Consortium (WC3) standard since 2019, Wasm is one of four official web languages, along with HTML, CSS and JavaScript. Don’t miss your chance to learn how Wasm can simplify and increase real-time application performance (and more) in your business.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has provided more details about how its official X account was compromised earlier this month.
Prospects of the deal going through resulted in a 60% rally in Zee's shares in the second half of 2023. The Indian stock market is closed today because of a public holiday in the state of Maharashtra.
The 2024 presidential primary season continues this week in New Hampshire, where primary voters will cast their ballots on Jan. 23. Here's your guide to everything you should know about the Granite State's primaries, including why President Biden won't appear on the ballot.
The 2024 Acura ZDX starts at $64,500 before destination and incentives. Built on the same Ultium bones as the Cadillac Lyric, the ZDX costs a fair bit more.
Ford is shuffling truck and SUV production allotments for 2024 to better match customer demand, it says. Result? More Broncos and Rangers, Ford says.
Spirit Airlines stock keeps tanking. Here's what Wall Street analysts think is next for the low-cost carrier.
Baker's MLB managing career began with the Giants in 1993.
A hacking group linked to a Russian intelligence agency accessed the emails of several senior Microsoft executives and other employees, the company disclosed Friday.
The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency said its “Moon Sniper” landed on the moon Friday, but an issue with its power supply has put the mission in jeopardy.