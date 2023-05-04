Wayne Twp. waxing salon owner charged with indecent assault on clients

May 4—TREMONT — An Auburn man was arrested by state police at Schuylkill Haven and charged with indecent assaults at his business, ProSkin Brazilian and Body Waxing Salon, in Wayne Twp.

Troopers from the criminal investigation unit charged Leonard Serrani with six felony counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent and six misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent of another.

Serrani, 61, was arraigned Thursday by Magisterial District Judge David J. Rossi, Tremont. He was released on $100,000 unsecured bail and ordered to surrender his passport, police said.

Police said Serrani has been accused by five former clients of sexual assaults while receiving waxing services from him at his salon.

Police said Serrani is the sole employee at the business.

The alleged assaults occurred between May 2018 and December 2022, police said.

Serrani will now have to appear at a preliminary hearing before Rossi at 10:15 a.m. May 18.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or who alleges that they are also a victim is asked to call Trooper Erik Auffant of the criminal investigation unit at 570-754-4600.