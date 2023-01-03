‘Wayne’s World’ star Tia Carrere, 56, poses in bikini to celebrate her birthday: ‘An epic start to 2023’

Tia Carrere is still making fans feel not worthy.

The actress and singer, who famously played Mike Myers’ love interest Cassandra in the 1992 comedy "Wayne’s World," is kicking off the new year in style. For her birthday, the '90s pinup rocked a skimpy black halter bikini. She completed the look with a slick-back ponytail and aviator shades.

The 56-year-old took to Instagram on Monday and uploaded a photo of herself swimming in the crystal-clear waters of Eleuthera, an island in the Bahamas. One sizzling snap showed the star testing out her paddleboarding skills while enjoying her tropical getaway with a gal pal.

"#happynewyear #happybirthday to me," Carrere captioned the pic. "Thank you thank you thank you @spychick_6 and @secretislandiar for an epic start to 2023 and the first day of the rest of my life!"

‘WAYNE’S WORLD’ STAR TIA CARRERE RECALLS MEETING ‘SHY’ MIKE MYERS, BECOMING A SEX SYMBOL: ‘I WAS JUST THANKFUL’

The "General Hospital" alum is happily celebrating her fit physique. In August, Carrere told Yahoo Life’s "Unapologetically" that she wasn’t one to post bikini photos on social media.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"I would love to get into amazing shape to show a bikini picture, but I prefer one-pieces anyway," Carrere said at the time. "I know what works for me and I know what works for my body and what makes me feel comfortable. I could become a triathlete and go, ‘You know what? I can’t believe I have a 12-pack for the first time in my life,’ and maybe I would want to celebrate that with a bikini picture. But, as of yet, I haven’t gotten to that point."

Tia Carrere made her mark on"General Hospital."

Still, Carrere told the outlet that she’s "comfortable in my skin" while staying busy in Hollywood.

"I’ve done incredibly well with maintaining a balanced mind, body and spirit for having been in this business for almost 40 years now," she explained. "And unfortunately, we’ve all seen the carnage along the way. It’s very, very difficult when you’re the product not to take it personally when your stock goes up or down, when people take nasty potshots at you, as they can with easy access now with social media. You really, really have to work on your internal core strength so that the marketplace doesn’t dictate whether you’re happy with yourself."

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In 2019, Carrere spoke to Fox News Digital about being a sex symbol.

Tia Carrere previously told Fox News Digital that she was originally considered to play a love interest to David Hasselhoff in "Baywatch." However, she turned the role down to do "Wayne’s World."

"When I was first starting, I was just thankful," she said at the time. "Being an attractive, young female certainly afforded you some luxuries. People will see you, they are drawn to you. But then as time goes on, as you transition from your 20s to 30s and then 40s and 50s, there are treacherous waters that you need to navigate."

"If you only value yourself for your physical beauty and youth, you’re going to be lost," Carrere continued. "Because as time marches on, you can never be the girl that you were now that you’re a woman years later. You have to create a life, and you have to find joy and fulfillment outside of that identity. That’s why you do see these plastic surgery victims – they’re eternally chasing 28. You have to leave that. You have to mature and grow and find fulfillment elsewhere."