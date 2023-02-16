Waynesboro man, 67, sentenced to five years in prison for child pornography

STAUNTON — A contrite elderly Waynesboro man pleaded guilty to 10 felony charges Wednesday in a child pornography case.

Ricky T. Tolley, 67, was convicted in Augusta County on a charge of possession of child pornography and nine charges of possession of child pornography — second offense.

Given a chance to address the court, he apologized to the judge for his actions. "I did what I did," Tolley said in Augusta County Circuit Court as he fought back tears. "And I will reassure you it will never happen again."

Authorities arrested Tolley on Nov. 30 after he was indicted by the Augusta County grand jury on the child porn charges.

Augusta County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Caleb Kramer said an investigation of Tolley began after the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force was given a lead concerning a residence on Lonesome Pine Lane in the county, where child pornography was being downloaded.

When authorities went to Tolley's home, an affidavit to a search warrant stated he said, "Oh, this is about the stuff I been looking at on the computer."

After obtaining a search warrant, a number of items were seized from the home by the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, including a USB drive, DVDs, CDs and three laptop computers, according to court records.

Kramer said most of the child pornography seized from Tolley involved prepubescent girls, some being sexually assaulted by adults.

Samuel Thomas, of the Staunton Public Defender's Office, said Tolley was "brutally honest" with investigators when they came to his home and even showed them where to find the evidence.

In a plea deal, Tolley was sentenced to five years in prison in exchange for his guilty pleas. He will also be registered as a sex offender.

Tolley remains at Middle River Regional Jail while awaiting his transfer into the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Charges dropped against parents in fatal dog mauling of girl in Waynesboro

Story continues

Fishersville man arrested in Capitol riots switches attorneys as trial looms

'It's time to look in the mirror': Citizens call for action, connect the dots between tent city and unaffordable housing

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Waynesboro man, 67, sentenced to five years in prison for child porn