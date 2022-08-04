Waynesboro man accused of indecent assault during 'sleep study'

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a 75-year-old Waynesboro man charged with indecent assault of an unconscious person while conducting a "sleep study" on June 26.

Pennsylvania State Police were contacted by an individual reporting a sexual assault at a Greene Township hotel/motel.

The alleged victim told police that he had been staying at the location with his family for a while when David Clarkson McJonathan of Waynesboro approached and asked if he was interested in participating in a sleep study and said he would pay him $100 per night, according to court documents.

Trooper Robert Harvey with the Pennsylvania State Police crash investigation team investigates a crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 16 in Montgomery Township. No one was injured when Jamie Drent, 21, of Mercersburg lost control of her car on a patch of black ice on a curve in the road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Drent was driving from Mercersburg to meet a friend for lunch. Drent said she lost control of her car, tried to pull away and fishtailed before her car stopped, rolled over and landed on its roof.

Read More:Second arrest made in shooting case

McJonathan told the male it would be a drinking test in which the male would consume a large amount of Jack Daniel's whiskey and Everclear, according to court documents. Before falling asleep, the male also consumed melatonin, which McJonathan purchased and supplied.

According to police, the alleged victim's fiancee became concerned and obtained a key for the room in which the study was being conducted. In the room, she found her fiance lying on the bed with his shorts and underwear pulled down below his waist. The female witness said McJonathan was seated next to the bed and appeared to have a cellphone in his left hand recording the touching of the unconscious male's genitals.

She got her fiance dressed and back to their room.

McJonathan was interviewed by police the same night, June 26, and police stated he subsequently admitted to renting a room at the location and touching the sleeping man's genitals. McJonathan also told police during the interview that he used his cellphone to record the interaction.

McJonathan insisted that he had medical certifications and was a physician assistant, but failed to provide documentation to affirm his statements.

Police searched McJonathan's phone and located the video files of the incident in the recently deleted folder of his phone.

The alleged victim told police that there was no agreement or consent between McJonathan and himself about any sort of sexual activity during the sleep study. McJonathan told police that his reasoning for not informing the victim of any sexual activity is that it would skew the results of the study or it would be likely the victim would not agree to participate.

Story continues

McJonathan was being held on $50,000 bail.

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for anyone else who had similar encounters with McJonathan to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Chambersburg Barracks at 717-264-5161.

This article originally appeared on Waynesboro Record Herald: Waynesboro man holding 'sleep study,' assaulted man, police say