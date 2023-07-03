Waynesboro man, already facing rape charge, gets prison for Staunton break-in

STAUNTON — A Waynesboro man who broke into a woman's residence on July 4 last year in Staunton has been convicted and sentenced to prison.

Hampton L. Smith, 39, is still facing an unrelated rape accusation in Augusta County, and is already serving a two-year sentence for a shooting incident at a Waynesboro business that involved the same victim as the Staunton case.

On July 4, 2022, Smith showed up unannounced at the woman's Staunton home shortly after 6 a.m. The two had previously been in a relationship, evidence showed. "They had officially broken up," said Staunton Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Falwell in Staunton Circuit Court.

Smith got inside the home, which was equipped with video surveillance that showed he was carrying a handgun, Falwell said.

The woman's new boyfriend, who was at the home, quickly climbed a ladder and hid inside an attic space, Falwell said, and contacted authorities. Smith confronted the woman outside her bedroom door. The prosecutor said he shoved her and threw her onto a bed, and was seen holding the gun as he simultaneously pulled her hair.

At one point, Falwell said Smith pointed the gun at the ceiling where the man was hiding. He also struck the woman with his hand.

A Staunton police officer arrived at the scene, and Falwell said the officer's body camera showed Smith, who reportedly hid the gun underneath a piece of furniture, still at the residence. However, no arrest was made. Police said the woman didn't report the accusations against Smith for nearly two months.

On Aug. 5, a month after breaking into his ex-girlfriend's residence, Smith confronted her and her boyfriend at Bottles, a business located on Osage Lane in Waynesboro. Smith pulled a gun and fired upward through the floor of a deck where people were standing. No injuries were reported. In May, Smith was given two years behind bars for the shooting.

In the Staunton case, Smith entered no contest pleas to charges of felony breaking and entering, and misdemeanor assault. He was convicted on both charges. In a plea deal, the gun charge was dropped. On June 22, Smith was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 14 years and six months suspended, giving him 5 1/2 years to serve. The sentence will run consecutive to the Waynesboro sentence.

In November, Smith was indicted on charges of rape and sodomy in Augusta County after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2021.

According to an arrest report from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, the victim was outside of a Waynesboro business in July 2021 waiting for a ride when a car slowed and flashed its lights. Believing her ride had arrived, she got in the car with a man she didn't know. The woman was driven to a Staunton area of Augusta County, where she was taken out of the car and raped on the side of a road, the sheriff's office reported.

A jury trial was initially scheduled in April, but the Augusta County rape case has been postponed until December, court files show.

Smith remains at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

Retired from the music business, Statler Brother Don Reid finds new creative outlet

The Chalkboard: Shelburne band honored and Wilson has new cross country coach

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Waynesboro man sentenced to prison for break-in, assault