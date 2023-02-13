Waynesboro man arrested two years after skipping court date in drug case

HARRISONBURG — A Waynesboro man wanted for two years was captured over the weekend in Harrisonburg.

The arrest of a Kelvin J. Sease, 33, comes just weeks after he reportedly eluded an Augusta County deputy in a high-speed chase.

He is being held at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

Sease was wanted out of Rockbridge County since 2021 after he reportedly skipped out on a drug trial, where he is facing charges of transporting cocaine into Virginia and manufacturing a controlled substance.

Sease was caught Saturday, according to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

On Jan. 19, a deputy with the sheriff's office made a traffic stop on Sease in the 1900 block Jefferson Highway in Fishersville, according to court records. When confronted about his identity, Sease reportedly sped away in a 2017 Dodge Charger and headed east on U.S. 250 toward Waynesboro. Court records said his car was going about 140 mph.

The vehicle was found in the 200 block of Bookerdale Road in Waynesboro. Sease remained at-large until Saturday.

Prior to the car chase, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, as well as the United States Marshals Service, had received information from a confidential informant that Sease was staying in Tennessee but still frequenting the Augusta County area.

Sease was wanted in Rockbridge County on two misdemeanors for failure to appear, and is also charged with violating his probation in a Waynesboro drug case, according to court records. In Augusta County, he's charged with felony eluding.

