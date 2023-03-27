Waynesboro man charged with attempted second-degree murder, held without bond
WAYNESBORO — Authorities in Waynesboro have charged a man with attempted second-degree murder following a weekend shooting.
At about 6 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 100 block of DuPont Boulevard for a domestic-related incident. Police said a gunshots were fired at a vehicle but the occupant wasn't injured.
James W. Reinhold, 32, of Waynesboro, was wanted in connection with the shooting after reportedly leaving the scene on a motorcycle, according to a press release.
On Sunday, he was arrested by Front Royal police and jailed without bond at RSW Regional Jail.
Reinhold is charged with attempted murder (second-degree), shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Waynesboro man charged with attempted second-degree murder