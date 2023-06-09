Waynesboro man charged in New Jersey homicide, Albemarle robbery

WAYNESBORO — Local, regional and federal authorities converged on a Waynesboro residence early Friday morning and arrested a man charged in a New Jersey homicide, a press release said.

At about 6 a.m., members of the Waynesboro Police Department, the FBI and the Albemarle County Police Department conducted a fugitive arrest and search warrant operation in the 300 block of Arch Avenue in Waynesboro.

The fugitive, Jaleel Khirey Brookins, 27, of Waynesboro, was wanted on several local and out-of-state charges, the release said.

In Newark, New Jersey, Brookins was wanted on charges of homicide, illegal use of a firearm, bodily threats and possession of a firearm without a permit.

In Albemarle County, Brookins was wanted on charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.

A second subject, 29-year-old Qwasean Jamal Lewis of Charlottesville, was also located at the Waynesboro residence. He faces charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The Albemarle County charges are related to a robbery that took place in May, police said.

During the search of the residence, authorities seized four firearms. Additional charges are pending.

Details of the New Jersey homicide were not released.

