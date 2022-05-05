Waynesboro man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

WAYNESBORO — A Waynesboro man was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured Monday, according to a press release.

The Waynesboro Police Department said the 73-year-old man was crossing Rosser Avenue from the Lucy Lane area when he was hit by a northbound vehicle.

The victim was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment.

On Wednesday, police said the man was listed in critical condition.

The press release did not state if any charges were filed.

The incident remains under investigation.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: PD: Man struck by vehicle in Waynesboro