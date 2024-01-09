Waynesboro man found not guilty of rape and two other felony charges

STAUNTON — A Waynesboro man accused of raping a woman several years ago was found not guilty last week by an Augusta County jury.

However, the defendant, 24-year-old Luke A. Thacker, is still facing charges in an unrelated case where he is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls when he was a juvenile.

Last year, authorities charged Thacker with raping a woman in 2018 after she reportedly became impaired after smoking marijuana. The incident took place at his home when Thacker was 18. He was also facing felony charges of object sexual penetration and aggravated sexual battery of an incapacitated adult in connection with the case.

Augusta County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Lorna Hilliard said the woman had a bad reaction to the marijuana, which gave her mobility issues as well as trouble speaking and seeing, and said she couldn't fight off Thacker's alleged advances.

Taking the stand Thursday in Augusta County Circuit Court, Thacker said he smoked marijuana with the woman and testified she flirted with him before getting into his bed. He said he kissed her and that "she kissed back." Thacker said after they had consensual sex, she went to sleep and he gave her a blanket.

"It was very consensual," he told a sheriff's investigator in a recorded interview that was played in court. Afterward, Thacker said he played video games with a friend for about 30 minutes before going to sleep.

The jury took about two hours to deliberate Thursday before delivering the three not guilty verdicts. "It was a difficult case for the commonwealth," conceded attorney John Hill, who represented Thacker.

For the Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, it was the third rape case since November that saw a jury side with the defendant. In November, a Churchville man was found not guilty on charges of rape and sodomy. Last month, a Waynesboro man accused of raping a woman in 2021 was acquitted.

"It's tough to convince a jury of 12 people who don't have any experience with the dynamics of what sexual assault actually looks like," Hilliard said following last week's trial. The prosecutor noted sexual assaults typically aren't large, violent events and said often they are more subtle with less force. "Sexual assault is somebody close to you, it's somebody who has access to you by virtue of convenience. It doesn't require a lot of force," she said.

Thacker, who remains free on a $5,000 bond, is scheduled to be back in Augusta County Circuit Court for another two-day jury trial set to begin Jan. 30 amid accusations he sexually assaulted two young girls in 2013 when he was about 13 years old. Facing two charges each of sodomy of a child under 13 and aggravated sexual battery of a child under 13, he will be tried as an adult.

At his arraignment last week, Thacker pleaded not guilty to all four felony charges, court records show.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on X (formerly Twitter).

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Waynesboro man found not guilty of rape and two other felony charges