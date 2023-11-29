Waynesboro man jailed on 30 charges of possessing child pornography

WAYNESBORO — Police arrested a Waynesboro man Tuesday following a child pornography investigation that began two months ago, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

Kalvin A. Smith Jr., 43, is charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography (second or subsequent offense). Each charge carries a possible 10-year prison term.

"He was arrested yesterday at his residence," said Sgt. Evan Bourne, a spokesperson for the department.

Bourne said the investigation involving Smith began in late September after the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force notified police of the downloads reportedly involving child porn.

Police searched Smith's home in September soon after authorities were notified of the alleged downloads. Bourne said electronic devices were taken from Smith's residence.

Smith is already on Virginia's sex offender registry following a 2019 conviction in Waynesboro for possessing child porn. In that case, police seized four photos made into a collage that showed underage girls exposing their breasts. A prosecutor said Smith told police he was "interested in breasts" but wasn't pursuing children sexually. He pulled a month in jail following his guilty plea.

Following his arrest Tuesday, Smith was being held at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona without bond.

