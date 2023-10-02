Waynesboro man not guilty by reason of insanity in shooting

WAYNESBORO — A man charged earlier this year in Waynesboro with attempted murder after opening fire on a vehicle his wife was driving was found not guilty by reason of insanity Friday in Waynesboro Circuit Court.

The Waynesboro Police Department reported that during the early-evening hours of March 25 in the 100 block of DuPont Boulevard, 32-year-old James W. Reinhold of Waynesboro started shooting at a vehicle before leaving the scene on a motorcycle.

Police in Front Royal arrested Reinhold the next day on charges of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Waynesboro Commonwealth's Attorney David Ledbetter said Reinhold suffers from schizoaffective disorder, and was having mental health issues the night of the incident. Before Reinhold opened fire on the vehicle, he broke out a windshield with his hand, the prosecutor said. As his wife, 42, pulled away, Ledbetter said Reinhold, who was not taking his prescribed medications and was hearing voices, shot at her vehicle three times as one of the bullets pierced a tire.

Three shell casings were found at the scene, Ledbetter said. No injuries were reported.

Reinhold fled the area before being caught in Front Royal.

With Friday's ruling, Reinhold will be civilly committed to Western State Hospital in Staunton for a psychiatric evaluation. Ledbetter said that within 45 days the hospital will issue a report, and following that a hearing will be held to determine if Reinhold should be released into the public with or without conditions, or be held for further hospitalization and treatment.

In 2016, county authorities arrested Reinhold after he kicked a 41-year-old man in the head and body after knocking him to the ground. Reinhold was convicted of unlawful wounding, court records show.

He remains at Middle River Regional Jail awaiting transfer to Western State Hospital.

