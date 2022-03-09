Waynesboro man sentenced in connection with 2020 shooting that injured one

STAUNTON — A man accused in a 2020 Augusta County shooting was sentenced Wednesday in connection with the incident.

In September 2020, authorities said the victim, 30, was shot in the leg in the 1100 block of McLures Mill Road in Greenville.

A suspect, Landon O. Clarke, of Waynesboro, was arrested several days after the shooting and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In October, Clarke, 28, was tried in front of a jury in Augusta County Circuit Court on the malicious wounding charge and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The jury found him not guilty on both felony charges.

Augusta County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Holly Rasheed said the third charge — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon — was not presented to the jury during the trial following a motion by defense attorney John Hill that argued that the wording of the charge would have been prejudicial, so the charge was handled separately.

On Wednesday, Clarke pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition. In a plea agreement, he was sentenced to five years in prison with three years and ten months suspended, giving him 14 months to serve.

At the October jury trial, evidence showed Clarke went to Greenville on the night of the shooting and got into an altercation with another man, who was shot in the leg. Rasheed said Clarke initially drove the victim to the hospital, but turned around and went back to the residence on McLures Mill Road. A woman at the residence then took the victim back to the hospital.

The victim claimed he was shot by Clarke. However, Clarke said the man shot himself, according to Rasheed.

"It came down to the victim's testimony versus the defendant's testimony," she said. Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin also prosecuted the case.

Hill said Clarke testified that the shooting victim produced the gun and the two wrestled over it before it discharged. The gun was never recovered.

In an unrelated incident, authorities arrested Clarke in June 2019 after he turned himself in following a shooting that took place at the Waynesboro Sheetz store in the 2000 block of West Main Street in Waynesboro.

Police said Clarke allegedly assaulted a man at the store. A gun reportedly discharged during the fracas and a bullet struck the Sheetz building.

Clarke was charged with malicious wounding but the charge was tossed after the state's main witness, along with the victim, whose head was grazed by a bullet, refused to cooperate in the investigation. Clarke pleaded guilty to a charge of felony reckless handling of a firearm in the 2019 incident.

Clarke, who has already served the 14 months on his most recent conviction when given credit for time served, remains at Middle River Regional Jail because he's still facing a probation violation charge in Waynesboro.

